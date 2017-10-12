Head-To-Head Analysis: Apollo Education Group (APOL) and Laureate Education (LAUR)

Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ: APOL) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Education Group and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Education Group 0.66% 1.53% 0.65% Laureate Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Education Group and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Education Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -52.61 Laureate Education $4.24 billion 0.12 $648.36 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Apollo Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Apollo Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Education Group and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laureate Education 0 3 10 0 2.77

Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Apollo Education Group.

Summary

Apollo Education Group beats Laureate Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Education Group Company Profile

Apollo Education Group, Inc. is a United States-based education provider. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, certificate and non-degree educational programs and services, online and on-campus, to working adults in the United States and abroad. Its segments include University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Other. The University of Phoenix segment offers undergraduate and graduate degrees through its colleges and schools in a range of program areas, as well as various non-degree programs. Primarily, the University of Phoenix’s students attend classes online. It also offers educational programs and services at ground locations throughout the United States. The Apollo Global segment includes its institutions based outside the United States and its corporate operations. The Other segment includes College for Financial Planning Institutes Corporation; Western International University, Inc.; TIY Academy, LLC; Apollo Professional Development, and Apollo corporate activities.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc. provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online). It offers its educational services through six segments: Brazil; Mexico; Andean and Iberian; Central America and United States (U.S.) Campuses; Online and Partnerships; and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA). Its institutions also offer an education that emphasizes professional-oriented fields of study with undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s global network of 69 institutions comprised 57 institutions it owned or controlled, and an additional 12 institutions that it managed or with which it had other relationships.

