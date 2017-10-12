Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.40 EPS

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (28) (($0.37)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (24.60) (($0.32)) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)), Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of £300 million during the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC had a negative net margin of 217.27% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%.
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD) traded up 9.62% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 22.91 million. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 120.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 214.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.45.
