Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Position Lowered by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) makes up 1.3% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 237,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $30,080,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 392,025 shares. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

