Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,497 ($19.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,495 ($19.66) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,107 ($14.55) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,380 ($18.14) to GBX 1,395 ($18.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,390 ($18.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) traded up 2.67% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1536.00. The stock had a trading volume of 870,062 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.08. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.27 billion. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,122.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,540.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.66), for a total transaction of £82,513.92 ($108,485.30).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

