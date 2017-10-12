Hancock Holding (HBHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ: HBHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2017 – Hancock Holding had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2017 – Hancock Holding was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Holding have outpaced the industry in the last six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, improving rate environment and potential lesser regulations should support the company's profitability. However, rising operating expenses remains a near-term concern for the company. As the bank continues to invest in franchise and grows inorganically, expenses are expected to remain elevated in the quarters ahead. Also, its exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive.”

10/5/2017 – Hancock Holding had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Hancock Holding had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Hancock Holding was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hancock Holding’s shares have outpaced the industry in the last six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. While strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, improving rate environment and potential lesser regulations should support profitability, rising operating expenses remains a near-term concern for the company. As the bank continues to invest in franchise and grows inorganically, expenses are expected to remain elevated in the quarters ahead. Also, its exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive.”

8/24/2017 – Hancock Holding was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Hancock Holding was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,317 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hancock Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Hancock Holding news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $570,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Hancock Holding stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $827,307 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

