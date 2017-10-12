Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) vs. Geopark (GPRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Halcon Resources Corporation alerts:

This table compares Halcon Resources Corporation and Geopark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources Corporation $488.44 million 1.85 $223.78 million ($3.77) -1.67 Geopark $252.12 million 2.00 $126.42 million ($0.65) -12.89

Halcon Resources Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Geopark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halcon Resources Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Halcon Resources Corporation has a beta of 3.99, meaning that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geopark has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation and Geopark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources Corporation 0 3 6 0 2.67 Geopark 0 0 6 0 3.00

Halcon Resources Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%. Geopark has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Halcon Resources Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halcon Resources Corporation is more favorable than Geopark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Halcon Resources Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources Corporation and Geopark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources Corporation -65.92% 16.78% 4.27% Geopark -15.19% -21.79% -5.07%

Summary

Halcon Resources Corporation beats Geopark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources Corporation

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. The Company’s oil and natural gas assets consist of undeveloped acreage positions in unconventional liquids-rich basins/fields. The Company has reserves in its core resource plays of approximately 143.6 MMBoe, of which over 92% are oil and natural gas liquids, and approximately 55% are proved developed. The Company has working interests in approximately 123,000 net acres prospective in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.