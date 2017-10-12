Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Clarus Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Guyana Goldfields (GUY) traded down 1.83% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 164,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $835.76 million and a P/E ratio of 43.91. Guyana Goldfields has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

In other Guyana Goldfields news, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The bought 186,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$760,920.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 720,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,116.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

