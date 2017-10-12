Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy Corporation’s FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) opened at 14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.59 million. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 436,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 211,708 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 27.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

