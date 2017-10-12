Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Shares Bought by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Gulfport Energy Corporation worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 11.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 14.70 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

