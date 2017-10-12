Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy owns and operates mature oil and gas properties in the Louisiana Gulf Coast area. The company seeks to achieve reserve growth and increased cash flow from operations through low risk development activities on its existing properties and acquiring additional Louisiana Gulf Coast properties with exploitation and exploration potential. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.73.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.59 million. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 480,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

