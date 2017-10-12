GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $472,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 47.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) opened at 73.60 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Independent Bank Corp. had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In related news, insider Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,636,138.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard F. Nadeau sold 5,193 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $372,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

