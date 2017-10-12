GSA Capital Partners LLP continued to hold its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Manning & Napier worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Manning & Napier during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 9.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 164.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manning & Napier Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $460,000 Holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-460000-holdings-in-manning-napier-inc-mn.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning & Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Manning & Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Manning & Napier in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) opened at 3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.15.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manning & Napier, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.