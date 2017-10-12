Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot Corporation is a technology-centric, pro-consumer Bank Holding Company with a mission to reinvent personal banking for the masses. The company is the largest provider of prepaid debit card products and prepaid card reloading services in the United States, as well as a leader in mobile banking with its GoBank mobile bank account offering. Green Dot Corporation products are available to consumers at more than 80,000 retailers nationwide, online and via the leading app stores. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California with its bank subsidiary, Green Dot Bank, located in Provo, Utah. “

Get Green Dot Corporation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Green Dot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Green Dot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) opened at 54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Corporation has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $55.57.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Green Dot Corporation had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/green-dot-corporation-gdot-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $406,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,197 shares of company stock worth $7,123,934 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 113.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 105,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.