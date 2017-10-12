Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.71% of Great Western Bancorp worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 106.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 115.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Get Great Western Bancorp Inc. alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 7,006 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,781.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Leighton Kindopp sold 1,304 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $52,433.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217 shares in the company, valued at $169,565.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $1,027,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) traded down 0.07% on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,502 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb-shares-bought-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.