Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Graphic Packaging Holding Company alerts:

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/graphic-packaging-holding-company-gpk-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,551,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 9.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in the second quarter valued at about $100,045,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.