Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Facebook by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Motco boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 34,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) opened at 172.74 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $175.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $130,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,315.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,475,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,829,311 over the last three months. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

