Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Veracyte worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Veracyte by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veracyte by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $879,965. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) traded down 0.67% during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 25,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $301.99 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

