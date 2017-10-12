Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax Inc (KMX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) traded down 0.54% on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,680 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. CarMax Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $7,423,549.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,312.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 201,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $14,837,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,502.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,520 shares of company stock worth $46,786,223 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG downgraded shares of CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

