Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) by 907.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products (MWA) traded down 0.437% on Thursday, reaching $12.525. 64,541 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.559 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.07 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 14.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

