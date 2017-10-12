Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 29.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 700,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 159,329 shares during the period. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 16.8% in the second quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership now owns 18,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total transaction of $754,983.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,128,994.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868 in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 242.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $225.14. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 15.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs-shares-bought-by-tredje-ap-fonden.html.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.