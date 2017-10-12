Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 163,111 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.94% of M/I Homes worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) opened at 28.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $708.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $456.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

