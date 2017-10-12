Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.32 Million Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 114,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $19.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KLR Group initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) opened at 13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.97 billion.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 175.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc. will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

