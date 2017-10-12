Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) (TSE:GSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSS. Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

Shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT GSS) opened at 0.7666 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $288.39 million.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) (TSE:GSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 55.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 213,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,510 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 224.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 307,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 212,412 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).

