goeasy Ltd (GSY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.22 and last traded at C$27.88. Approximately 37,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 25,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.87.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,540.00. Also, insider Shane Pennell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,520.00. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $105,060 over the last quarter.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canada-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company is engaged in providing loans and other financial services to consumers, and leasing household products to consumers. It operates in two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Its easyhome segment consists of four product categories: furniture, electronics, computers and appliances, which are offered under weekly or monthly leasing agreements.

