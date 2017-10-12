Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.50. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.86.

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) traded down 1.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 199,261 shares. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $486.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

In related news, insider Peter Aaron Zaltz sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$142,387.72.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable foundations and estates.

