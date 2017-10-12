Global Financial Private Capital LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 1,233.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 145,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 27.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 15.5% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 41.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/global-financial-private-capital-llc-buys-2142-shares-of-sysco-corporation-syy.html.

In other news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,539,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,869,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $396,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,996.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,111,381 shares of company stock worth $113,332,388 over the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 53.78 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.