Glendon Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Glendon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 10.9% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Ally Financial worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,558,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 121,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 104.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE ALLY) traded down 1.19% on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 2,151,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $760.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

