Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Gigamon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered Gigamon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Gigamon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.95.
Shares of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 0.26% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 405,828 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Gigamon has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.25.
Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Gigamon had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gigamon will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.
In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $107,238.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,195.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,706 shares of company stock worth $5,144,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gigamon in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gigamon in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gigamon by 154.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Gigamon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Gigamon in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gigamon Company Profile
Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.
