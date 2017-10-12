George Culmer Purchases 188 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer bought 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £125.96 ($165.61).
George Culmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, George Culmer bought 101,589 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £67,048.74 ($88,152.43).
- On Wednesday, August 9th, George Culmer bought 185 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £123.95 ($162.96).
Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON LLOY) opened at 66.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.90. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 51.68 and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 42.34 billion.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LLOY. UBS AG set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.02 ($0.99).
About Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.
