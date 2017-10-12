Genus plc’s (GNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.18) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNS. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.86) target price on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,171.67 ($28.55).

Genus plc (GNS) opened at 2223.00 on Monday. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,652.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,255.28. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.36 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,004.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,848.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Genus plc’s previous dividend of $7.40.

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

