GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Earns Buy Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Global set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.55 ($46.53).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR G1A) opened at 40.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.77 and a 200 day moving average of €37.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €32.10 and a one year high of €48.48. The company has a market cap of €7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

