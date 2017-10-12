GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.00 million.GCP Applied Technologies also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE GCP) traded down 0.31% on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 383,569 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.59 and a beta of 0.97. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

