GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,859,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 53,633.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,492 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,086,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,624,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,861,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 320,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) opened at 31.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.86 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. KeyCorp raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

