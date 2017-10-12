Garrett E. Pierce Sells 592 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Garrett E. Pierce sold 592 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $13,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) opened at 21.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11,247.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

