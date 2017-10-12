Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Merck & accounts for about 2.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Merck & by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,935,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,671,000 after acquiring an additional 500,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,414,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,052,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,462,000 after acquiring an additional 458,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,821,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,064,000 after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Merck & by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,723,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,199,000 after buying an additional 732,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. BidaskClub lowered Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Merck & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE MRK) opened at 63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.11%.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

