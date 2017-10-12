Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE Reduces Position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE’s holdings in American Tower Corporation (REIT) were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 349,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 20,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $2,897,733.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $717,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,943 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) traded up 1.5990% during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.1355. The stock had a trading volume of 928,324 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.0542 and a beta of 0.69. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.70%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG upped their price target on American Tower Corporation (REIT) from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

