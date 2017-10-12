Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) Insider Sells £201,250 in Stock

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.56), for a total value of £201,250 ($264,593.74).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 22,500 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £130,500 ($171,575.07).

On Wednesday, September 27th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 7,500 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89), for a total value of £45,000 ($59,163.82).

On Thursday, September 21st, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 7,500 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total value of £45,225 ($59,459.64).

On Monday, September 25th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 35,000 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.89), for a total value of £210,000 ($276,097.82).

On Tuesday, September 19th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 18,000 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.64), for a total value of £104,580 ($137,496.71).

On Monday, September 18th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 32,000 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £185,600 ($244,017.88).

On Thursday, July 20th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 15,000 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.56), for a total value of £97,650 ($128,385.49).

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 4,500 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.59), for a total value of £29,385 ($38,633.97).

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) opened at 574.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 529.91 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 606.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.17. Gamma Communications PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 437.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 670.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Gamma Communications PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 733 ($9.64) price objective for the company.

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

