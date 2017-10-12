Gamestop Corporation (GME) Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.11% of Gamestop Corporation worth $177,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) opened at 19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.19. Gamestop Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamestop Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Vetr raised Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.36 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

