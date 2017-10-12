EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get EZCORP Inc. alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 Earnings Estimate for EZCORP, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (EZPW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-ezcorp-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-ezpw.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) opened at 9.90 on Thursday. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.