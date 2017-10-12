Fulton Financial Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ FULT) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 355,859 shares. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Fulton Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $193.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fulton Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Craig A. Roda sold 19,309 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $355,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 1,500 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,348 shares of company stock worth $484,312. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial Corporation

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

