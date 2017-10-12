Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor Company (F)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. FIG Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Vetr downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE F) opened at 12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

