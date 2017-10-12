Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. FBR & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoran from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoran and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freeport-McMoran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Freeport-McMoran Inc. alerts:

Freeport-McMoran (FCX) traded up 0.55% on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144,398 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Freeport-McMoran has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Freeport-McMoran had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoran will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-given-a-14-00-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other Freeport-McMoran news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 36,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $551,021.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,151.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 96,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoran in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoran Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoran Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoran Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.