Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank AG

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FI. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frank’s International N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Frank’s International N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Frank’s International N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Frank’s International N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Frank’s International N.V. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Frank’s International N.V. had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder G. Mosing Family L.L. Kendall sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,005,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Cestero sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $50,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,442 shares in the company, valued at $16,630.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,907,355 shares of company stock worth $33,779,088. Corporate insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International N.V. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International N.V. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International N.V. by 17,195.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International N.V. by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International N.V. Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

