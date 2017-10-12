Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Holdings Cut by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust Inc. alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 127,372 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Holdings Cut by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/four-corners-property-trust-inc-fcpt-holdings-cut-by-altavista-wealth-management-inc.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. BidaskClub cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.