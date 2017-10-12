Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.22 million.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) opened at 15.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.47 billion. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FET shares. Cowen and Company set a $11.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Forum Energy Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

