Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759,987 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,763,000 after purchasing an additional 514,041 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,700,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.1% in the first quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 644,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 2,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $169,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $8,715,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) opened at 66.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

