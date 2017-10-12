Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fortinet worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7,159.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,177,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,441,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4,374.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 689,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 66.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,486,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 592,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,887,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,881,000 after purchasing an additional 563,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,091 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $75,840.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,454.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,974.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,558 shares of company stock worth $348,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Fortinet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) opened at 38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.05 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

