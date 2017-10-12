Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) had its price objective reduced by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. alerts:

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE FMX) traded down 0.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 180,072 shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/fomento-economico-mexicano-s-a-b-de-c-v-fmx-price-target-cut-to-114-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-plc.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.