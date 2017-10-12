Fmr LLC Purchases Shares of 692,907 TAL Education Group (TAL)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 692,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,749,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TAL Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $330,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $12,684,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $7,339,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $462,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.33 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.30 price objective (up from $29.10) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS AG started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of TAL Education Group (TAL) opened at 34.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

