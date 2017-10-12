Fmr LLC Has $86.43 Million Stake in RealPage, Inc. (RP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,512,346 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.90% of RealPage worth $86,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RealPage by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ RP) opened at 42.05 on Thursday. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 153,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $6,115,439.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,025,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,768,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982,789 shares of company stock valued at $80,002,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

